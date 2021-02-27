How area members of Congress voted last week

AMBASSADOR TO UNITED NATIONS: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as ambassador to the United Nations. Thomas-Greenfield has been in the State Department's Foreign Service for 35 years, including diplomatic postings in Africa, Europe, and Asia. A supporter, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said Thomas-Greenfield had the ability to "stand up for the challenges that we face from China, to regain U.S. leverage and influence in the Security Council, to reengage our allies and hold Iran accountable, and to stand firm when Israel is subject to biased attacks." An opponent, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said she had shown a lack of willingness to oppose "China's long, dark, lamentable catalog of crimes against America, international order and stability, and its own people." The vote, on Feb. 23, was 78 yeas to 21 nays.