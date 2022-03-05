How area members of Congress voted last week

HAIRSTYLES: The House has passed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act (H.R. 2116), sponsored by Rep. Bonnie Coleman Watson, D-N.J., to prohibit discrimination in the federal government based on a hair texture or hairstyle that is tied to ethnicity or race. Watson Coleman said: "Far too often, black people, especially black women and girls, are derided or deemed unprofessional simply because their hair does not conform to white beauty standards." An opponent, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the bill was unnecessary because "under current law, if a person's hairstyle or hair texture is associated with a person's race or national origin and is used as a pretext for discrimination, that conduct is unlawful." The vote, on Feb. 28, was 235 yeas to 188 nays.