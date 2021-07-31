How area members of Congress voted last week

VA MEDICAL CENTERS: The House has passed the Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (S. 1910), sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., to authorize fiscal 2021 spending on certain large Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities. A supporter, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., called the bill "a down payment in ensuring veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare and most robust infrastructure that we can provide." The vote, on July 27, was 413 yeas to 7 nays.

LEGISLATIVE BRANCH: The House has passed the Legislative Branch Appropriations Act (H.R. 4346), sponsored by Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, to fund operations of the House, Library of Congress, and other parts of the legislative branch other than the Senate in fiscal 2022. Ryan said it "makes a substantial investment to expand recruitment and retention of staff, prioritizes funding to expand diversity and inclusion campus-wide, and funds needed investments to support the day-to-day operations of the House." An opponent, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., said the bill's nearly 13-percent increase in spending was problematic, and "at a time of record high deficits and debt, we need, I believe, a more measured fiscal response." The vote, on July 28, was 215 yeas to 207 nays.