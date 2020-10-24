How area members of Congress voted last week

ADVANCING BARRETT NOMINATION: The Senate has rejected a motion sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., opposing placing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate because her nomination was reported in violation of the rules of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Schumer said the committee had failed to follow a rule that at least two members of its minority party, the Democrats, be present for a vote on sending the nomination to the Senate floor because of a "maniacal desire" to put Barrett on the Supreme Court before the November elections. The vote to reject the motion and place Barrett's nomination before the Senate, on Oct. 22, was 53 yeas to 44 nays.