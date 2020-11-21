How area members of Congress voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (H.R. 6395), to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2021 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, and to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year; and the Methamphetamine Response Act (S. 4612), to designate methamphetamine as an emerging threat.

The House also passed: the Proper and Reimbursed Care for Native Veterans Act (H.R. 6237), to clarify the requirement of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense to reimburse the Indian Health Service for certain health care services; the Libya Stabilization Act (H.R. 4644), to clarify United States policy toward Libya, advance a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Libya, and support the people of Libya; a bill (H.R. 8259), to prohibit Russian participation in the G7; and a resolution (H. Res. 1145), condemning the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and calling for a robust United States and international response.

House votes