WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 49) condemning China's recent effort to send a surveillance balloon across the United States.

There were no key votes in the House this week.

Senate votes

APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Cindy K. Chung to be a judge on the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Over the past two decades Chung has variously been an attorney at the Justice Department, and a federal prosecutor and, for the past year, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania. The vote, on Feb. 13, was 50 yeas to 44 nays.

NAYS: Tillis R-NC, Budd R-NC

PUERTO RICO JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Gina Mendez-Miro to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Puerto Rico. Mendez-Miro was a staff attorney in Puerto Rico's Justice Department, Senate, and court system from 2006 to 2016, then became a judge on the territory's appeals court. The vote, on Feb. 14, was 54 yeas to 45 nays.

NAYS: Tillis R-NC, Budd R-NC

ILLINOIS JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lindsay C. Jenkins to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Jenkins was a private practice lawyer for two years before becoming, in 2006, an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District, specializing in criminal prosecutions. She then returned to private practice in 2021. The vote, on Feb. 14, was 59 yeas to 40 nays.

YEAS: Tillis R-NC

NAYS: Budd R-NC

OREGON JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Adrienne C. Nelson to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Oregon. Nelson has been a judge on Oregon's Supreme Court since 2018. A supporter, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said that in Oregon, Nelson "is lauded for her prodigious work ethic, her integrity, and her humility." The vote, on Feb. 15, was 52 yeas to 46 nays.

NAYS: Tillis R-NC, Budd R-NC

NEW MEXICO JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Matthew L. Garcia to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Mexico. Garcia has been general counsel and then chief of staff to New Mexico's governor since 2018. The vote, on Feb. 14, was 53 yeas to 46 nays.

NAYS: Tillis R-NC, Budd R-NC

WASHINGTON, D.C., JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ana C. Reyes to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C. Reyes has been a private practice lawyer at a D.C. law firm for two decades. The vote, on Feb. 15, was 51 yeas to 47 nays.

NAYS: Tillis R-NC, Budd R-NC

CALIFORNIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Daniel J. Calabretta to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. Calabretta has been a county court judge in California since 2018, and before that was a private practice lawyer and attorney for the state's governor. The vote, on Feb. 16, was 51 yeas to 45 nays.

NAYS: Tillis R-NC, Budd R-NC

MILITARY HEALTH AFFAIRS: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lester Martinez-Lopez to be the Defense Department's Assistant Secretary for Health Affairs. Martinez-Lopez has been a hospital administrator in Texas and Florida since retiring from the Army in 2005. In the Army, he was a research and operations manager, including holding commands of three different hospitals. The vote, on Feb. 16, was 61 yeas to 34 nays.

YEAS: Tillis R-NC

NAYS: Budd R-NC