How area members of Congress voted last week

CONSUMER LITIGATION: The House has passed the Consumer Protection and Recovery Act (H.R. 2668), sponsored by Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif., to authorize the Federal Trade Commission to seek permanent injunctions in the federal courts for monetary fines of businesses for violating commercial law that is enforced by the Commission. Cardenas said the authority would help ensure that defrauded consumers without other legal remedies will be supported by the Commission. An opponent, Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., said: “The bill lacks sufficient guardrails that would provide checks and balances to the Commission’s expanded authority.” The vote, on July 20, was 221 yeas to 205 nays.

REGULATING PFAS CHEMICALS: The House has passed the PFAS Action Act (H.R. 2467), sponsored by Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., to designate perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as hazardous substances, with associated stricter regulatory control. PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in various products, frequently as a coating to repel water and other liquids. Dingell said the PFAS class of chemicals “is extremely persistent in the environment and has long been linked with adverse health effects, including cancer.” An opponent, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said that if the bill became law, “a police department that purchases one of the most popular bulletproof vests to protect its officers against rising crime would now be subject to environmental lawsuits.” The vote, on July 21, was 241 yeas to 183 nays.