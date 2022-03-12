How area members of Congress voted last week

IMPORTING RUSSIAN ENERGY: The House has passed the Suspending Energy Imports From Russia Act (H.R. 6968), sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, to bar imports from Russia of natural gas, oil and petroleum products, and other energy resources. Doggett said: "To take the energy out of Putin's brutal assault, we place energy on our sanctions list. It may cost more to fill your tank, but we must work to stop Putin's tanks from crushing families and freedom." An opponent, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, said: "There is no way I could vote to exchange getting oil from Putin for getting oil from some other tyrant who wants to destroy America." The vote, on March 9, was 414 yeas to 17 nays.