How area members of Congress voted last week

House vote

APPRENTICESHIPS: The House has passed the National Apprenticeship Act (H.R. 8294), sponsored by Rep. Susan A. Davis, D-Calif., to permanently authorize the Office of Apprenticeship at the Labor Department, which provides various kinds of aid for state apprenticeship programs. Davis said the bill sought to "put resources behind our need to match employers addressing community needs with our constituents who seek skills and education." An opponent, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., faulted a bill provision tying apprenticeship funding to union membership, which "would block countless potential participants from accessing" grant funding provided by the Office. The vote, on Nov. 20, was 246 yeas to 140 nays.