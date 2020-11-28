 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How area members of Congress voted last week
0 comments
Roll Call

How area members of Congress voted last week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, this week's votes are being sent early.

House vote

APPRENTICESHIPS: The House has passed the National Apprenticeship Act (H.R. 8294), sponsored by Rep. Susan A. Davis, D-Calif., to permanently authorize the Office of Apprenticeship at the Labor Department, which provides various kinds of aid for state apprenticeship programs. Davis said the bill sought to "put resources behind our need to match employers addressing community needs with our constituents who seek skills and education." An opponent, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., faulted a bill provision tying apprenticeship funding to union membership, which "would block countless potential participants from accessing" grant funding provided by the Office. The vote, on Nov. 20, was 246 yeas to 140 nays.

NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Budd R-NC (13th)NOT VOTING: Walker R-NC (6th)

There were no key votes in the Senate this week.

Targeted News Service

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News