How area members of Congress voted last week

2021 BUDGET AND CORONAVIRUS: The House has passed a resolution (S. Con. Res. 5), sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders, ID-Vt., to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The 2021 budget would include up to $1.9 trillion of spending on a new coronavirus relief package. A bill supporter, Rep. Joseph D. Morelle, D-N.Y., said the relief package "will enable us to finally beat this virus and continue on the path of a national economic recovery." A bill opponent, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said that incurring more debt to pay for relief would impose a burden on future generations, and a better approach to COVID-19 would be to end lockdowns that prevent small businesses from opening and "getting this economy up and running." The vote, on Feb. 5, was 219 yeas to 209 nays.