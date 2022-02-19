How area members of Congress voted last week

COVID VACCINATION: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act (H.R. 6617) that would have barred funding for the implementation of federal Covid vaccination requirements. Lee said the requirements from the Biden administration were "treading deeply into the personal medical choices of Americans without an act of Congress authorizing them to do so." An opponent, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said the requirements were needed because "we all want this pandemic to end; we want our schools to stay open safely; and we want people to be able to go to work safely and go about their lives like before." The vote, on Feb. 17, was 46 yeas to 47 nays.