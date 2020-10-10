How area members of Congress voted last week

House votes

UNWANTED MEDICAL PROCEDURES: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 1153), sponsored by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., condemning unwanted, unnecessary medical procedures on individuals without their full, informed consent, and calling on the Homeland Security Department to cooperate with House investigations of possible procedures at one of its immigration detention centers. Jayapal cited allegations of unwanted gynecological procedures performed at a detention center in Georgia as showing the need for the resolution. An opponent, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said Homeland Security was already investigating the allegations, and "if the allegations are found not to be true, this House, that is already plumbing the depths of public ridicule and derision, will once again have diminished its credibility and its moral authority to speak out on this or any other issue." The vote, on Oct. 2, was 232 yeas to 157 nays, with four voting present.