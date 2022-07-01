 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roll Call

How area members of Congress voted last week

  • 0

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

The House and Senate are scheduled to be in recess next week.

House votes

GUN VIOLENCE: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (S. 2938), to establish a variety of measures intended to reduce mass shootings, including spending on behavioral health clinics, funding for school safety efforts, and restrictions on gun ownership by ex-convicts and those found by a court to be mentally ill. A supporter, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said it "will make progress toward ending the scourge of gun violence." An opponent, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said the bill would "restrict the right to self-defense for law-abiding gun owners and the right to due process for all Americans." The vote, on June 24, was 234 yeas to 193 nays. The amended bill was then signed into law.

NAYS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Foxx R-NC (5th), Budd R-NC (13th)

People are also reading…

YEAS: Manning D-NC (6th)

There were no key votes in the Senate this week.

Targeted News Service

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This car-bike hybrid could be the future of city travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert