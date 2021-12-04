How area members of Congress voted last week

CYBERSECURITY EDUCATION: The House has passed the American Cybersecurity Literacy Act (H.R. 4055), sponsored by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., to require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to adopt a cybersecurity literacy campaign to educate the general public of ways to reduce cybersecurity risks. The vote, on Dec. 1, was 408 yeas to 17 nays.

TRIBAL LANDS: The House has passed a bill (H.R. 4352), sponsored by Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., to override a 2009 Supreme Court ruling and allow the Interior Department to take land into trust on behalf of American Indian tribes regardless of when the tribes were recognized by the federal government. McCollum said the 2009 ruling imposed on the tribes "an unfair, separate, and unequal process, a fundamentally discriminatory process for restoring their homelands." A bill opponent, Rep. Paul A. Gosar, R-Ariz., said it would "allow for new off-reservation casinos to be opened in your states, in your communities, and in your backyard, and for land to be ripped away from local jurisdictions without recourse." The vote, on Dec. 1, was 302 yeas to 127 nays.