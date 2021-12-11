How area members of Congress voted last week

OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS: The House has passed the Opioid Prescription Verification Act (H.R. 2355), sponsored by Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., to require the Health and Human Services Department to, in its grant program and pharmacist training efforts, emphasize the prevention of opioid addiction and overdoses. Davis said the measures should reduce fraudulent opioid prescriptions and the resulting harm from illegal sales of opioids. The vote, on Dec. 8, was 410 yeas to 15 nays.

YEAS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Foxx R-NC (5th), Budd R-NC (13th), Manning D-NC (6th)

FEMALE WARTIME WORKERS: The House has passed the Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act (H.R. 3531), sponsored by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C. The bill would authorize the construction on federal government land in Washington, D.C., of a memorial to women who worked in war-related industries during World War II. Norton said: "The work done by women on the home front opened the doors for women in the workplace widely and has had a profound and lasting effect on the job market ever since." The vote, on Dec. 8, was 425 yeas to 1 nay.

YEAS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Foxx R-NC (5th), Budd R-NC (13th), Manning D-NC (6th)