How area members of Congress voted last week

DARPA FUNDING: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to the Endless Frontier Act (S. 1260), to authorize $3.5 billion a year, through fiscal 2026, of funding for Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research and development efforts in technology focus areas. Sasse said the added funding would help "make sure that Chairman Xi [Jinping of China] lies awake at night worrying about his critical infrastructure, his networks, and his vulnerabilities." The vote, on May 26, was 67 yeas to 30 nays.

TECHNOLOGY SECURITY: The Senate has tabled an amendment sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to the Endless Frontier Act (S. 1260). The amendment would have established a process for federal counterintelligence agencies to screen researchers applying for grants to prevent economic espionage and the theft of U.S. intellectual property and technological research and development by China and other foreign countries. Rubio said of the need for security safeguards: "What is the point of putting up $200 billion of American public taxpayer money on pursuing all of this research if we are going to allow the Chinese to steal it?" An opponent, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said the screening process would be excessive and impractical. The vote to table and reject the amendment, on May 27, was 55 yeas to 40 nays.