How area members of Congress voted last week

NOT VOTING: McHenry R-NC (10th)

NAYS: Foxx R-NC (5th), Budd R-NC (13th)

YEAS: Manning D-NC (6th)

Senate votes

APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as a judge on the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals. Jackson has been a judge on the Washington, D.C., district court for the past eight years. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said: “She has written nearly 600 opinions, and each of them is guided by the same principles: fairness, impartiality, evenhandedness, and an unyielding fidelity to the law.” The vote, on June 14, was 53 yeas to 44 nays.

NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC

REGULATING TRADE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lina M. Kahn to serve as chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for a term ending in September 2024. Kahn has been a law professor at Columbia University, legal advisor to the FTC, and legal director of the Open Markets Institute. The vote, on June 15, was 69 yeas to 28 nays.

YEAS: Burr R-NC

NAYS: Tillis R-NC