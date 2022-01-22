How area members of Congress voted last week

Senate votes

DEBATING ELECTIONS BILL: The Senate has agreed to uphold a ruling by the Senate Chair that allowed senators to offer amendments and raise points of order regarding the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act (H.R. 5746). Rejecting the ruling could have resulted in senators being required to engage in a talking filibuster in order to avoid a vote on the bill. A supporter of the ruling, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., claimed it was needed to foil “a direct assault on the core identity of the Senate” by ending the need for super-majority approval to bring legislation to a vote. An opponent, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., claimed that Republican senators were taking part in a “reactionary backlash” against expanded voting and trying to make it harder for Americans to participate in elections. The vote, on Jan. 19, was 52 yeas to 48 nays.