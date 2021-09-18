How area members of Congress voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

There were no key votes in the House this week.

Senate votes

EDUCATION OFFICIAL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James Kvaal to serve as the Education Department's under secretary. Kvaal, a staffer in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, was president of the Institute for College Access and Success starting in 2018. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said "Kvaal's background reflects a deep commitment to our nation's students and the experience needed to hit the ground running on day one." The vote, on Sept. 14, was 58 yeas to 37 nays.

YEAS: Burr R-NC

NAYS: Tillis R-NC