How area members of Congress voted last week

SECRETARY OF STATE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Antony John Blinken to serve as Secretary of State. Blinken was a senior foreign policy official in the Obama and Clinton administrations, and has been a corporate consultant and private equity investor since 2017. An opponent, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Blinken "has been a full-throated advocate of military intervention in the Middle East for 20 years" despite a failure to positively conclude wars in Libya, Afghanistan, and Iraq, and confirmation would likely lead to more erroneous interventions. A supporter, Sen. James E. Risch, R-Idaho, said Blinken "has a long and distinguished history when it comes to statecraft and foreign relations matters." The vote, on Jan. 26, was 78 yeas to 22 nays.

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: The Senate has passed a motion to table a motion sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., that raised a point of order opposing the prospective impeachment trial of former President Trump. Paul said the trial would not follow the Constitution, which stipulates that the chief justice of the Supreme Court shall preside over a trial of a current president, whereas the trial would be presided over by Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., and would not involve a current president. A motion opponent, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said: "It makes no sense whatsoever that a president or any official could commit a heinous crime against our country and then defeat Congress's impeachment powers and avoid disqualification by simply resigning or by waiting to commit that offense until their last few weeks in office." The vote, on Jan. 26, was 55 yeas to 45 nays.