How area members of Congress voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act (H.R. 221), to monitor and combat anti-Semitism globally; and the Combating Pandemic Scams Act (H.R. 6435), to direct the Federal Trade Commission to develop and disseminate information to the public about scams related to COVID-19.

House votes

VETERANS' CAREGIVERS: The House has passed the TEAM Veteran Caregivers Act (S. 2216), sponsored by Sen. Gary C. Peters, D-Mich., to require the Department of Veterans Affairs to identify caregivers of veterans in the electronic health record of the veteran, and authorize 90 days of benefits for veterans who have left the VA's family caregiver program. A supporter, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., said the extended benefits would give a veteran's family caregiver "the means and necessary time to transition back to the workforce without worrying about how to pay the bills." The vote, on Dec. 16, was unanimous with 380 yeas.

YEAS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Budd R-NC (13th) NOT VOTING: Walker R-NC (6th)