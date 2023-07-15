WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

The descriptions of yesterday’s House votes on amendments to the defense authorization bill do not have quotes from the floor debate, because the Congressional Record for Thursday’s activities has not yet been published.

House vote

SMALL BUSINESS REGULATION: The House has passed the Improving Access to Small Business Information Act (H.R. 1548), sponsored by Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif. The bill would stipulate that information gathering actions taken by a small business advocacy office at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are not regulated by the Paperwork Reduction Act. Kim said removing the regulation “reduces red tape and streamlines access to tools that the office can utilize to gather more effective and timely data” for use in helping small businesses raise funds. The vote, on July 11, was 398 yeas to 11 nays.

YEAS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Foxx R-NC (5th), Hudson R-NC (9th), Murphy R-NC (3rd), Rouzer R-NC (7th), Adams D-NC (12th), Manning D-NC (6th), Ross D-NC (2nd), Edwards R-NC (11th), Nickel D-NC (13th), Davis (NC) D-NC (1st), Foushee D-NC (4th), Jackson (NC) D-NC (14th)

NAYS: Bishop (NC) R-NC (8th)

ABORTION AND THE MILITARY: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670), that would bar funding for the military to cover a servicemember’s costs for obtaining an abortion. The vote, on July 13, was 221 yeas to 213 nays.

YEAS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Foxx R-NC (5th), Hudson R-NC (9th), Murphy R-NC (3rd), Rouzer R-NC (7th), Bishop (NC) R-NC (8th), Edwards R-NC (11th)

NAYS: Adams D-NC (12th), Manning D-NC (6th), Ross D-NC (2nd), Nickel D-NC (13th), Davis (NC) D-NC (1st), Foushee D-NC (4th), Jackson (NC) D-NC (14th)

SEX CHANGES AND THE MILITARY: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670). The amendment would bar the military from providing gender transition procedure coverage through its Exceptional Family Member Program, which covers family members of military employees who are deemed to have special needs. The vote, on July 13, was 222 yeas to 210 nays.

YEAS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Foxx R-NC (5th), Hudson R-NC (9th), Murphy R-NC (3rd), Rouzer R-NC (7th), Bishop (NC) R-NC (8th), Edwards R-NC (11th)

NAYS: Adams D-NC (12th), Manning D-NC (6th), Ross D-NC (2nd), Nickel D-NC (13th), Davis (NC) D-NC (1st), Foushee D-NC (4th), Jackson (NC) D-NC (14th)

FLAGS AND THE MILITARY: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670), to bar the display of unapproved flags at military facilities. The vote, on July 13, was 218 yeas to 213 nays.

NOT VOTING: McHenry R-NC (10th)

YEAS: Foxx R-NC (5th), Hudson R-NC (9th), Murphy R-NC (3rd), Rouzer R-NC (7th), Bishop (NC) R-NC (8th), Edwards R-NC (11th), Davis (NC) D-NC (1st)

NAYS: Adams D-NC (12th), Manning D-NC (6th), Ross D-NC (2nd), Nickel D-NC (13th), Foushee D-NC (4th), Jackson (NC) D-NC (14th)

LIBRARY BOOKS AT MILITARY SCHOOLS: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670), to bar military school libraries from buying or providing books deemed to contain pornography or radical gender ideology. The vote, on July 13, was 222 yeas to 209 nays.

YEAS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Foxx R-NC (5th), Hudson R-NC (9th), Murphy R-NC (3rd), Rouzer R-NC (7th), Bishop (NC) R-NC (8th), Edwards R-NC (11th), Davis (NC) D-NC (1st)

NAYS: Adams D-NC (12th), Manning D-NC (6th), Ross D-NC (2nd), Nickel D-NC (13th), Foushee D-NC (4th), Jackson (NC) D-NC (14th)

IDEOLOGICAL EXTREMISM AND THE MILITARY: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670). The amendment would require the Defense Department to submit documents produced by its Countering Extremism Working Group to a House committee and a House subcommittee. The vote, on July 13, was 218 yeas to 213 nays.

YEAS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Foxx R-NC (5th), Hudson R-NC (9th), Murphy R-NC (3rd), Rouzer R-NC (7th), Bishop (NC) R-NC (8th), Edwards R-NC (11th)

NAYS: Adams D-NC (12th), Manning D-NC (6th), Ross D-NC (2nd), Nickel D-NC (13th), Davis (NC) D-NC (1st), Foushee D-NC (4th), Jackson (NC) D-NC (14th)

DEI INITIATIVES IN THE MILITARY: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670), to bar the Defense Department from creating new diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) administrator jobs or filling DEI job vacancies. The vote, on July 13, was 218 yeas to 213 nays.

YEAS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Foxx R-NC (5th), Hudson R-NC (9th), Murphy R-NC (3rd), Rouzer R-NC (7th), Bishop (NC) R-NC (8th), Edwards R-NC (11th)

NAYS: Adams D-NC (12th), Manning D-NC (6th), Ross D-NC (2nd), Nickel D-NC (13th), Davis (NC) D-NC (1st), Foushee D-NC (4th), Jackson (NC) D-NC (14th)

Senate votes

AGRICULTURE OFFICIAL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Xochitl Torres Small to be the Agriculture Department’s Deputy Secretary. Torres Small has been the Department’s Under Secretary for Rural Development since 2021; she was a member of the House, representing a New Mexico district, in 2019 and 2020. A supporter, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said Small “has a proven track record as a strong leader with deep knowledge of farm, food, and rural policy.” The vote, on July 11, was 84 yeas to 8 nays.

NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC

YEAS: Budd R-NC

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rosemarie Hidalgo to be director of the Justice Department’s Violence Against Women Office. Hidalgo, currently a gender-based violence assistant at the White House, was previously a policy official at the Office. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the Office “will benefit from Hidalgo’s expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to aiding survivors of gender-based violence.” The vote, on July 11, was 51 yeas to 42 nays.

NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC

NAYS: Budd R-NC

WASHINGTON JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kymberly Kathryn Evanson to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Evanson has been a private practice lawyer at two different Seattle law firms for more than a decade, with a focus on municipal law. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Evanson “has earned the respect of her peers and her opposing counsel through her work on cases of public importance.” The vote, on July 11, was 50 yeas to 42 nays.

NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC

NAYS: Budd R-NC

SECOND WASHINGTON JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Tiffany M. Cartwright to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Cartwright, after a brief time at a Chicago law firm, joined a Seattle law firm in 2014, and has specialized in civil rights cases since then. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., called Cartwright “a tested and proven civil rights attorney, with extensive federal court experience and a track record of seeking justice for people who have faced discrimination, police misconduct, and more.” The vote, on July 12, was 50 yeas to 47 nays.

NAYS: Tillis R-NC, Budd R-NC

MASSACHUSETTS JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Myong J. Joun to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts. Joun practiced law at his own law firm in Boston from 2007 to 2014, then took his current role as a judge on Boston’s municipal court. A supporter, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said Joun “has exemplified the highest standards of the legal profession. He is a dedicated public servant who will bring knowledge, experience, and compassion” to the district court. The vote, on July 12, was 52 yeas to 46 nays.

NAYS: Tillis R-NC, Budd R-NC

EMPLOYMENT LAW: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to be a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for a term ending in mid-2027. Kotagal, located in Ohio, is a partner at the Cohen Milstein law firm, specializing in civil rights and employment litigation. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Kotagal “exceptionally qualified to serve on the EEOC, and, if confirmed, she will shift the balance of the Commission.” The vote, on July 13, was 49 yeas to 47 nays.

NAYS: Tillis R-NC, Budd R-NC