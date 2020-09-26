How area members of Congress voted last week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed: the Fallen Journalists Memorial Act (H.R. 3465), to authorize the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia; a resolution (H. Res. 1128), expressing the condolences of the House of Representatives on the death of the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States; the Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act (H.R. 1418), to restore the application of the federal antitrust laws to the business of health insurance to protect competition and consumers; the Defending the Integrity of Voting Systems Act (S. 1321), to prohibit interference with voting systems under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act; and the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act (H.R. 5309), to prohibit discrimination based on an individual's texture or style of hair.

The Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 715), expressing support for the Pledge of Allegiance; and a resolution (S. Res. 718), reaffirming the Senate's commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution of the United States.

House votes