How area members of Congress voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Advancing Education on Biosimilars Act (S. 164), to educate health care providers and the public on biosimilar biological products; and the CONFUCIUS Act (S. 590), to establish limitations regarding Confucius Institutes.

House votes

COLORADO LANDS: The House has passed the Colorado Wilderness Act (H.R. 803), sponsored by Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., to designate certain federal lands in Colorado and other Western states as national wilderness preservation areas. DeGette said managing the lands as wilderness "will help protect the air we breathe and the water we drink but also the wildlife that call these untouched areas home and the world-class recreation opportunities they provide." An opponent, Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., said the designations would strip Americans of the ability to recreate on millions of acres of land and create new dangers by preventing active forest management to prevent wildfires. The vote, on Feb. 26, was 227 yeas to 200 nays.

NAYS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Budd R-NC (13th) NOT VOTING: Foxx R-NC (5th)

YEAS: Manning D-NC (6th)