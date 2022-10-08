How area members of Congress voted last week

House votes

CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 6833), sponsored by Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., to provide continuing appropriations for government spending through Dec. 16, and add $12.3 billion of aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, as well as increase funding for disaster response programs. A supporter, Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro, D-Conn., said the bill was necessary "to avoid disruptions to vital federal agencies, to help communities get back on their feet, and to ensure we have the time needed to negotiate a final funding agreement that meets the needs of hardworking people." An opponent, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, criticized the bill's failure to address border, energy, and inflation problems, including its "nearly $2 billion in funding for children and families flooding the border." The vote, on Sept. 30, was 230 yeas to 201 nays.