How area members of Congress voted last week

EXPORTING FIREARMS: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Norma J. Torres, D-Calif., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 4350), that would require the Commerce Department to notify Congress when the agency issues licenses for the export of firearms. Torres said the notification requirement would "ensure that foreign munitions sales receive the careful scrutiny they deserve." An amendment opponent, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., said the House already had oversight of export licenses, and a redundant requirement would only make it harder "for us to sell our allies things that they want to have from us and we want to sell to them." The vote, on Sept. 23, was 215 yeas to 213 nays.