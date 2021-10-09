How area members of Congress voted last week

NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC

INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Paloma Adams-Allen to serve as deputy administrator of management and resources at the U.S. Agency for International Development. Adams-Allen has been a official at the agency, specializing in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as an advisor at the Organization of American States. A supporter, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., called Adams-Allen "a dedicated public servant who has spent her entire career focusing on international development and eliminating global poverty." The vote, on Oct. 5, was 79 yeas to 20 nays.

YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC

WASHINGTON DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lauren J. King to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the western district of Washington. King has been a private practice lawyer in the state since 2008, with a specialty in Indian tribal law. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said: "I firmly believe Ms. King has the experience, knowledge, and perspective required to serve on our federal judiciary with distinction." The vote, on Oct. 5, was 55 yeas to 44 nays.

NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC