How area members of Congress voted last week

CREDIT UNIONS: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kyle Hauptman to serve on the National Credit Union Administration Board. Hauptman currently is a staff member on a Senate economic policy subcommittee and policy advisor to Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. Cotton said that Hauptman, "like the credit unions he will regulate, is driven by a sense of mission: to help his fellow Americans achieve their financial goals and the American dream." The vote, on Dec. 2, was 56 yeas to 39 nays.

CLAIMS COURT: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kathryn C. Davis to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for a 15-year term. Davis has been a senior counsel at the Justice Department, focusing on litigation that involves federal government agencies, since 2014, and previously was a private practice lawyer in Philadelphia. The vote, on Dec. 2, was 51 yeas to 45 nays.

YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC