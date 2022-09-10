How area members of Congress voted last week

Senate votes

APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Z. Lee to be a judge on the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Lee, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois since 2012,was previously a private practice lawyer in Chicago and, in the early 1990s, a Justice Department lawyer. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said of Lee: “During his time on the bench, he always applied the law to the facts before him in an evenhanded and fair fashion.” The vote, on Sept. 7, was 50 yeas to 44 nays.