How area members of Congress voted last week

TRADE REPRESENTATIVE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Katherine C. Tai to serve as the U.S. Trade Representative. Tai had been a trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee since 2014, with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region, and previously was a counsel at the office of the U.S. Trade Representative. A supporter, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said: "Given Katherine's track record and many years of experience working across the aisle in Congress, I am confident that she has the broad support necessary to be a highly skilled and effective U.S. Trade Representative." The vote, on March 17, was unanimous with 98 yeas.

HEALTH, HUMAN SERVICES: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Xavier Becerra to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Becerra had been California's attorney general since early 2017, and before that was a 24-year member of the House of Representatives. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said that if confirmed, Becerra "will put special interests on notice and put patients and public health first and put science, data, and experts back in the driver's seat." An opponent, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said Becerra lacked adequate experience in public health and "lacks the executive experience that would be useful in running a complex executive branch department like HHS, which is involved in the nationwide vaccine rollout and now the regulatory implementation of the recent $1.9 trillion package." The vote, on March 18, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.