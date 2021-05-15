How area members of Congress voted last week

YEAS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Budd R-NC (13th), Manning D-NC (6th)

NAYS: Foxx R-NC (5th)

Senate votes

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andrea Palm to serve as the Department of Health and Human Services' deputy secretary. Palm was a senior official at the agency, in various roles, during the Obama administration. A supporter, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called Palm "a proven healthcare leader, somebody who is committed to expanding and improving healthcare, who really understands the nuts and bolts of building healthcare coalitions in America." The vote, on May 11, was 61 yeas to 37 nays.

YEAS: Burr R-NC

NAYS: Tillis R-NC

EDUCATION OFFICIAL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Cynthia Marten to serve as Deputy Secretary of Education. Marten was superintendent of San Diego's public schools starting in 2013; previously, she was a teacher and principal at a San Diego elementary school. The vote, on May 11, was 54 yeas to 44 nays.

YEAS: Burr R-NC

NAYS: Tillis R-NC