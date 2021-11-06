How area members of Congress voted last week

EPA GENERAL COUNSEL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jeffrey Prieto to serve as general counsel for the Environmental Protection Agency. Prieto was the Agriculture Department's general counsel in the Obama administration's second term; currently, he is general counsel for the Los Angeles Community College District. A supporter, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said Prieto "has the intellect, temperament, and experience to serve in this important role." The vote, on Nov. 3, was 54 yeas to 44 nays.

NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC

LABOR POLICY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rajesh Nayak to serve as assistant secretary for policy at the Labor Department. Nayak, a senior official at the agency during the Obama administration, this year returned to the agency as a senior advisor. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said: "As an advocate and a policymaker, he has shown time and again his commitment to empowering workers, supporting families, and advancing equity." The vote, on Nov. 3, was 52 yeas to 45 nays.

NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC