How area members of Congress voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 35), condemning the military coup that took place on February 1, 2021, in Burma and the subsequent detention of civilian leaders in the country.

House votes

OCEAN SHIPPING: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., to the Bioeconomy Research and Development Act (H.R. 4521). The amendment inserted into the bill the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which would change various federal policies regulating oceanic goods shipments with the intent of promoting U.S. exports. Garamendi said the amendment aimed at “ensuring reciprocal trade to help reduce the United States’ longstanding trade imbalance with export-driven countries,” including China and South Korea. The vote, on Feb. 3, was 367 yeas to 59 nays.

NAYS: McHenry R-NC (10th)

YEAS: Foxx R-NC (5th), Budd R-NC (13th), Manning D-NC (6th)

Senate votes