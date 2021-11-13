 Skip to main content
How area members of Congress voted last week
Roll Call

How area members of Congress voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

The Senate was in recess this week. The House and Senate are scheduled to come back to session next week.

House vote

SURFACE TRANSPORT SPENDING: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act (H.R. 3684), sponsored by Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., to authorize through fiscal 2026 surface transportation programs, including highways, mass transit, and rail, and set out fiscal 2022 spending on those programs. DeFazio called it "a transformative bill that will improve mobility, economic competitiveness, and the quality of life in communities across the country." An opponent, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., said it "prioritizes Green New Deal mandates above actual transportation needs." The vote, on Nov. 5, was 228 yeas to 206 nays.

NAYS: McHenry R-NC (10th), Foxx R-NC (5th), Budd R-NC (13th)

YEAS: Manning D-NC (6th)

There were no key votes in the Senate this week.

— Targeted News Service

Targeted News Service

