How area members of Congress voted last week

COVID-19 BUSINESS GRANTS: The Senate has passed the PPP Extension Act (H.R. 1799), sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., to extend the deadline for businesses to apply for federal funds under the Paycheck Protection Program by two months, to May 31. A supporter, Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, said: "We cannot allow an interruption of this vital program that has made such a difference to our small businesses and their employees." The vote, on March 25, was 92 yeas to 7 nays.

YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC

CALIFORNIA PAYMENTS: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to the Medicare Sequester Act (H.R. 1868), that would have eliminated the bill's provision providing a uniquely generous payment to California's healthcare programs. Scott said: "All 50 states should be treated equally. One state should not be given special treatment over the others." An opponent, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said the provision merely fixed a drafting error in order to follow a longstanding rule "under which California is able to use Medicaid funding to reimburse hospitals serving uninsured and Medicaid patients." The vote, on March 25, was 47 yeas to 50 nays.

YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC