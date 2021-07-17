How area members of Congress voted last week

NAYS: Tillis R-NC

LABOR DEPARTMENT: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julie A. Su to serve as the Labor Department's deputy secretary. Su had been secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency for the past two and a half years, and before that was the state's labor commissioner. A supporter, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said her "leadership skills and proven track record of experience and effectiveness are just what we need." The vote, on July 13, was 50 yeas to 47 nays.

NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC

EMPLOYMENT LAW: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jocelyn Samuels to serve as a commissioner on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a term ending in July 2026. Samuels joined the Commission in October 2020, and was a civil rights director at the Department of Health and Human Services from 2014 to early 2017. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said: "Workers need a champion at the EEOC fighting for them, and Ms. Samuels has proven over her nearly two decades of experience with the federal government and her recent service as a commissioner of the EEOC that she is that champion." The vote, on July 14, was 52 yeas to 47 nays.

NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC