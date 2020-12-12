How area members of Congress voted last week

REGULATING CEILING FANS: The House has passed the Ceiling Fan Improvement Act (H.R. 5758), sponsored by Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., to revise energy efficiency standards for ceiling fans. Guthrie said the bill "seeks to ensure that high-performing, large-diameter ceiling fans can remain on the market and help achieve real energy savings." The vote, on Dec. 9, was 396 yeas to 2 nays.

DRIFTNET FISHING: The House has passed the Driftnet Modernization and Bycatch Reduction Act (S. 906), sponsored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to change the regulation of driftnet fishing by barring the use of nets that have a mesh size greater than 14 inches. A supporter, Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said that by stopping the use of mile-long driftnets to catch swordfish and other commercially valuable species in the Pacific Ocean, the bill would prevent the bycatch of treasured whales, dolphins, and other marine animals. An opponent, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said driftnet bycatch of the dolphins and whales is at minimal levels, while a ban "will very effectively put most swordfish boats on the West Coast out of business" and counter-productively increase the use of driftnets in international waters. The vote, on Dec. 10, was 283 yeas to 105 nays.