How area members of Congress voted last week

GAS PIPELINE SANCTIONS: The Senate has rejected the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Implementation Act (S. 3436), sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. The bill would have required the imposition of sanctions against entities building the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which would carry gas from Russia to Germany. Cruz said that by helping block the pipeline, the sanctions would aid Ukraine in its struggle to prevent domination and possible invasion by Russia. An opponent, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said that by cutting off talks with Europe on how to oppose Russia, the sanctions "would drive a wedge between us and our allies, particularly between the United States and Germany, at a time that we cannot afford it." The vote, on Jan. 13, was 55 yeas to 44 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.