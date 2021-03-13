How area members of Congress voted last week

STIMULUS CHECKS AND PRISONERS: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., to the American Rescue Plan Act (H.R. 1319). The amendment would have blocked prison inmates from receiving the $1,400 checks given to most other Americans under the bill. Cassidy said: "This spending should be on real needs. Stimulus checks for inmates is nontargeted, inappropriate, and is a total waste of money." An opponent, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said: "Children should not be forced to go hungry because a parent is incarcerated. Relief payments would allow families to replace lost income and pay rent and put food on the table." The vote, on March 6, was 49 yeas to 50 nays.

STIMULUS SPENDING: The Senate has passed the American Rescue Plan Act (H.R. 1319), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky. The bill would spend $1.9 trillion on various measures, many of them related to COVID-19, including aid for states, an extension of unemployment benefits, education programs, an increased child tax credit, a higher federal minimum wage, and $1,400 payments for most taxpayers. A supporter, Sen. Bernie Sanders, ID-Vt., said the spending was needed "because we are facing a series of unprecedented crises and because the American people are reaching out to us, and they are saying: We are hurting." An opponent, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that with substantial unspent funds from recent stimulus packages and signs that the novel coronavirus is receding significantly, "it seems to me we would want to slow down and wisely spend the money not spent before we embark on a $1.9 trillion spending spree." The vote, on March 6, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.