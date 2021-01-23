How area members of Congress voted last week

EXEMPTION FOR DEFENSE SECRETARY: The Senate has passed a bill (H.R. 335), sponsored by Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., to provide an exemption from the requirement that a person confirmed as Defense Secretary not have served as a military officer within the past 7 years. The exemption would open the way for recently retired general Lloyd Austin to be confirmed by the Senate. An opponent, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, pointed to the same exemption being granted for recent Defense Secretary James Mattis, and the increased politicization of the military, as signs of the weakening of the principle of civilian control of the military. Collins said: "Congress must not simply acquiesce to that growing trend." The vote, on Jan. 21, was 69 yeas to 27 nays.