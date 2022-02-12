How area members of Congress voted last week

NAYS: Burr R-NC

YEAS: Tillis R-NC

AMBASSADOR TO GERMANY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Amy Gutmann to serve as U.S. ambassador to Germany. Gutmann had been president of the University of Pennsylvania since 2004. The vote, on Feb. 8, was 54 yeas to 42 nays.

NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC

ASIA FINANCING: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Chantale Yokmin Wong to serve as the U.S. director on the Asian Development Bank. Wong was a senior official at the Millennium Challenge Corporation during the Obama administration, and was on the board of the Asian Development Bank during the Clinton administration. The vote, on Feb. 8, was 66 yeas to 31 nays.

YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC