How busy was Black Friday in Winston-Salem?

A steady downpour greeted most early bird Black Friday shoppers.

Black Friday traditionally marks the day when many retailers begin turning a profit for the year, and their numbers shift from red ink to black. It follows the Saturday before Christmas as the busiest day of the shopping season.

In recent years, Best Buy, Target, Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Hanes Mall department stores have become the litmus test for consumers’ in-store demand for retail.

As has been the case during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were shorter lines of customers waiting on potential door-buster deals for either 5 or 7 a.m. openings.

But, there were more shoppers in stores than there have been over the past two Black Fridays.

"It was a last-minute decision to go shopping," said Caleb Edmonds of Winston-Salem, who was first in line at 4 a.m. to secure a PlayStation5 discount only available in-store at GameStop.

"I am really surprised that no one beat me here. I checked ahead with their staff to make sure they would have the PlayStation5 here."

Besides getting the discount, Edmonds said he prefers shopping in person, estimating that at least 80% of his shopping will be done that way.

"I like being able to get something as I'm paying for it, rather than having to wait several days and hope it arrives in one piece," Edmonds said.

Most shoppers interviewed by the Winston-Salem Journal said they expected to spend about the same or less for gifts, citing inflation as the sobering factor in their plans.

"Stuff is just so high right now that I need these Black Friday deals to make it work," said Val Smith of Winston-Salem, who is shopping for eight people. She began her day at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

"It's worth the lack of sleep today to get the best deals I can today."

Shopping's on us

Customer traffic was noticeably up at JCPenney, capitalizing on being the only Hanes Mall department store open at 5 a.m.

Getting up early proved fruitful for Isha Patel, who was the recipient of the store's $500 door-buster coupon that was good only on Black Friday.

Patel shared her good fortune with her six family members as they focused on clothing and jewelry.

"This is family time most of all, so with this coupon we can do more and better than we had expected," Isha Patel said.

While Isha Patel has been Black Friday shopping a few times, her mother, Jalpa, said she is a wily veteran.

Jalpa Patel said she's glad the pendulum has swung back to early Friday door-busters rather than Thanksgiving Day shopping. Most major retailers were closed on Thanksgiving Day. For Jalpa Patel that meant more time with family.

"I've run the whole spectrum from stores opening at 3 a.m. Friday, midnight Friday, 8 p.m. Thanksgiving, 6 p.m. Thanksgiving, 5 p.m. Thanksgiving," Jalpa Patel said.

"Now that we're back to 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Black Friday openings, I can get up early enough to be among the first in line and then go home and take a good nap."

Looking for bargains

Belk had nearly 100 shoppers waiting in line for its 7 a.m. opening.

Among those were Karley Trivette of Hamptonville and Natalie Moore of Yadkinville.

Moore said that while the bulk of her holiday shopping already has been done online, "and I love online, but it's just tradition for us to go Black Friday shopping."

"We're always on the lookout for bargains, and Belk was offering gift cards."

Trivette said that "it's just fun to get up this early to shop, particularly since it's not as crowded as fewer people do this anymore."

Moore said the early Friday shopping hours is preferable to both of them "since we can spend more time with family on Thanksgiving, not feel like we're missing out on some deals, and not having to rush around on a full stomach."

Safety on the mind

Shoppers also had security in mind on Friday, in light of recent mass shootings and well as several incidents of gun violence at Hanes Mall.

Moore and Trivette said they thought concerns about security led to shorter lines to get into the mall.

Stephanie Norman of Jonesville said criminal activity at retail venues was in the back of her mind as she and three family members shopped at JCPenney. They said they were planning to buy gifts for 15 people.

Part of her family's shopping strategy to address safety concerns has been to fine-tune where they were going to shop on Black Friday and narrow what they were planning to buy in person.

"We still plan to be stop-until-you-drop people because we need to get as many bargains as we can to make our money stretch as far as it can," Norman said.

"We figured out where to go by looking online and we'll probably be an even split" between online and in-person shopping.

"We just know we have to be careful because some people just don't seem to care anymore," Norman said.

In person or bust

Black Friday shopping has been a tradition for years for Beverly Shouse and Stephanie Fattaleh of Mocksville, so rain wasn't about to be a deterrent as they waited first in line at Best Buy.

Their plans was to make at least six stops before going home around lunchtime.

Their primary goal was getting an Xbox, but said they weren't sure whether the store would have it.

"The Xbox had been sold out online, so we figured maybe our luck would be better in person," Shouse said.

They said they are not fans of online or in-store sales before Black Friday.

"You don't know which will be the best Black Friday deals, so you have to choose between making sure you get what you want as soon as you can and be done with it, or waiting for a potentially better price at the risk of what you want being sold out," Shouse said.

Fattaleh is glad more stores are going back to Black Friday openings "because I hope retailers realize people want to spend more time with their families at the holidays, including their employees."

"I think they got enough petitions and complaints that they've moved away from it."

"We're big in-person shoppers," Fattaleh said. "Sometimes, when you order online, it may be damaged when it's delivered, and when you're going for a big-ticket item, I'd rather avoid that risk whenever I can.

Even though they planned to get most of their shopping done on Black Friday, Spouse said they expect to shop up to Christmas "because they may come out with something new our kids don't know about now, or decide they do want later."

Mother-daughter tradition

Jennifer Mayes and her daughter, Sara Welborn, both of Clemmons, said the emphasis on early Black Friday openings was a plus because they could get more sleep before venturing out. Their first stop was Academy Sports + Outdoors.

"We have gone out at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stay out until about 9 or 10 the next morning," said Mayes, who said she's been a faithful Black Friday shopper since 1987.

"We didn't mind it because we made sure to take care of family time and did everything we wanted to do before we went out."

Welborn said she typically does the bulk of her holiday shopping on Black Friday, but that's depending on being able to buy all the bargains she has mapped out.

"The cost of food and gas and everything else has gone up so much, and my pay hasn't," Welborn said.

Mayes said about 95% of her shopping is already done "and presents wrapped," but tradition calls, she said with a chuckle.

"I began shopping for this holiday season on Dec. 26 last year," Mayes said. "I shop all year. When I see something I think would make a great Christmas present, I get it then.

"Because I do that, I don't feel like I spend as much — there's not a big chunk coming out at one time — as I would if I waited to buy everything now.

"It just seems to help make shopping for gifts not as stressful, and more joyful as it's intended to be."