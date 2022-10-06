How much could your power bill increase in coming years? There's a hint in latest request from Duke Energy Progress.

Duke Energy customers in Eastern North Carolina and in certain Asheville-area counties would see a 16% increase in electric bills over a three-year period under rate changes proposed by the company Thursday.

A typical Duke Energy Progress customer would pay $25 more a month by October 2025, according to a request filed with the N.C. Utilities Commission Thursday.

Duke Energy Carolinas, which serves Triad counties including Forsyth and Guilford, likely will submit its new rate request early next year, CEO Lynn Good said on the company’s recent earnings call. But the Duke Energy Progress rate case offers a hint at what kind of increase Duke Energy Carolinas is likely to seek.

The new rates would increase revenue by $326 million, or 8.5%, in the first year followed by annual boosts of $151 million (3.9%) and $138 million (3.6%).

The typical customer now pays about $126 a month. Under the proposed rates, that bill would increase by $14.72 in October 2023, $5.62 in October 2024 and $5.21 in October 2025.

According to the request, three-quarters of the new funding would go toward infrastructure improvements to make the company’s electric grid more resistant to severe weather, reduce the duration of outages and enable an efficient transition to clean energy.

The company said Thursday that, over the past five years, infrastructure upgrades helped the company avoid more than 1.3 million extended outages and more than 3 million hours of outage time.

“As Hurricane Ian made its way through the Carolinas, Duke Energy’s grid improvements were already on the job helping to combat power outages from the storm,” company spokesman Bill Norton said of last week’s storm. "Smart, 'self-healing' technology helped to automatically restore more than 100,000 customer outages and saved more than 850,000 hours of total lost outage time."

The utilities commission will have the final say on the proposed rate increases.

“We’re sensitive to the financial pressures our customers face, and we remain committed to keeping rates as low as possible,” Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina state president, said in a statement.

Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, serves 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 29,000-square-mile service area in North Carolina and South Carolina.