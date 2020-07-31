In this GOES-16 satellite image taken Friday and provided by NOAA, Hurricane Isaias churns in the Caribbean. Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday toward the U.S. East Coast as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year’s Hurricane Dorian.
"It will not impact us at least until Monday," Green said.
The storm system may bring about 2 inches of rain Monday to the Triad, Green said.
A cold front, which is unrelated to the hurricane, likely will bring light rain Saturday to Forsyth and Guilford counties, Green said.
The hurricane could produce 1 to 3 inches of rain Monday with some localized flooding in Northwest North Carolina, said Eric Taylor, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
"All of that could change based upon the timing, location and overall track of the storm system," Taylor said.
The storm will pass over eastern Florida today and is predicted to travel along Florida's east coast, according to the weather service. It will bring heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds.
Forecasters are waiting to see if the hurricane turns west or remains on its path toward Eastern North Carolina, Taylor said.
"This weekend, we will get a better clue on what's going to happen," Taylor said.
Today's forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain in Winston-Salem with a high temperature near 91 degrees, a 50% chance of rain in Mount Airy with a high temperature near 90 degrees and a 60% chance of rain in Boone with a high temperature near 90 degrees.
Low temperatures tonight will range around 72 degrees in Forsyth County, around 70 degrees in Surry County and around 64 degrees in Watauga County. There is a 30% to 40% chance of rain in those areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.