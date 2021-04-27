 Skip to main content
How should city spend $55.1 million in relief money? You can share your ideas Wednesday.
Winston-Salem officials have posted a link so that people can take part in a public meeting Wednesday on how the city should spend $55.1 million in federal coronavirus relief money.

The city is hosting a 4 p.m. Zoom call to take public comments.

The city is allowed to spend money for a number of purposes, and prohibited from spending it on other things.

Allowed are spending for restoring revenue and services lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic impact grants to small businesses, nonprofits, households, tourism, hospitality and the arts. The money can also go to pay supplements to government employees and grants for businesses doing essential work. The money can be used to finance water and sewer projects and broadband.

But the city is not allowed to spend money to reduce the tax rate or avoid a tax increase, or put into pension funds.

To take part in the meeting, visit cityofws.org/ccvirtual. The link at that location will become active at 3 p.m., one hour before the meeting.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

