How to get a COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months. Baptist, Forsyth health dept. taking appointments.

COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 4 are available at some Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist facilities. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will begin offering the vaccinations on Wednesday.

In both instances, the vaccine is by appointment only.

At Baptist, appointments are available at 336-70-COVID or online through myWakeHealth or www.wakehealth.edu/vaccine.

The Forsyth health department said vaccinations are available at its 799 N. Highland Ave. office and can be scheduled at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine. Vaccine clinic hours for the age group will be noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

Novant Health Inc. said it is finalizing its vaccine rollout plans for the age group. Cone Health said it expects to begin providing COVID-19 vaccine next week for children as young as 6 months.

Saturday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for that age range.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for three doses, while the Moderna vaccine will begin as two. Moderna is testing its third dose, with data expected this summer.

Moderna’s shots are one-quarter the dose of the company’s adult shots. Pfizer’s shots are just one-tenth its adult dose.

The state Department of Health and Human Services has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines that are designed for ages 6 months to 4 years..

DHHS said distribution will involve all 100 county health departments, along with more than 300 pediatric offices, family medicine offices and pharmacies for children 3 years and older.

Children under 3 cannot be vaccinated by a pharmacist. Parents and guardians of children who do not have an established medical provider can visit MySpot.nc.gov to search for a nearby vaccine provider.

Another contact option is the N.C. COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center, which can assist in making an appointment. The center is available at 888-675-4567 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

“We encourage those who have questions to reach out to a trusted source, such as their child’s pediatrician,’ said Alisa Starbuck, president of Brenner Children’s Hospital and vice president of women’s and children’s health services at Baptist. “Our pediatricians are always glad to discuss any concerns families may have.”

Dr. Anna Miller-Fitzwater, a pediatrician at Brenner Children’s and an associate professor of pediatrics at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, said that “although COVID-19 is normally less severe in this age group, the virus can be life-threatening for some children.

“For many parents of young children, this has felt like a long wait that is now coming to an end.”

DHHS will send a postcard to families with children who may be eligible for the new vaccines.

“Many parents and families have been eagerly awaiting a vaccine to protect our youngest North Carolinians,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

“These vaccines are the best way to protect children from COVID-19 — they are safe, effective and free.”

It remains to be seen, however, how many parents will choose to get either vaccine for their infant, toddler or preschooler.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that about 18 million children nationwide are now eligible.

Yet, less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated since their version of the vaccine was approved in November.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for this age range have been involved in clinical trials since March 2021. The CDC said there have been no safety concerns or serious side effects noted for either vaccine.

DHHS said some children in the age group may experience temporary and minimal side effects similar to adults: a sore arm, headache and being tired or achy for a day or two. The CDC said children under 5 have had the highest rate of hospitalizations compared with other pediatric groups.

COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalization, death, MIS-C (inflammation in different parts of the body) and long-term problems with symptoms that last for months.

