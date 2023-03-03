N.C. State University's win over Syracuse in the Women's ACC Tournament on Thursday was not just a win for State.

It was a win for Bojangles sausage-biscuit lovers everywhere.

When a team playing in either the women's or men's ACC tournament scores 77 or more points, Bojangles will give away free sausage biscuits at participating restaurants the next day. (The 77 is a nod to 1977, the year Bojangles was founded.)

N.C. State beat Syracuse 83-58 on Thursday, so Friday is free biscuit day.

In order to get your biscuit, download the Bojangles app. When you place your order, use the code ACC.

Participants are limited to one free sausage biscuit per day.

All fans, including those of Syracuse, can have a biscuit, Bojangles said.