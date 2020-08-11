A week before schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County system are set to begin the 2020-21 school year with nine weeks of remote learning, Superintendent Angela Hairston talked about some of the challenges of the past year and what lies ahead. Hired one year ago, Hairston oversaw the transition from in-person to online learning in mid-March to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
Despite the challenges of keeping kids engaged and preparing schools for in-person learning that may come in October, Hairston said she is excited for the coming school year and heartened by the community's willingness to help reach kids who may be at-risk for falling behind.
"I walked into my office (Monday), and I had 10 cards from community members saying, 'You're in our prayers.' We are very supported," Hairston said. "And that doesn't happen in every community."
Q: Heading into the first day of the new school year, what is keeping you up at night?
Answer: Safety of the students and staff, the weight of assuring that employees return to a safe environment and adhere to the requirements of social distancing and masking and are taking care of themselves. That goes for students as well. All these things weigh heavily. Any wrong move mishandling the requirements could do harm to someone and that keeps me up at night, the safety of employees and students.
Q: What was it was like to make that pivot to online education back in March then begin to make plans for this school year amid so much uncertainty over how schools should reopen?
Answer: Our technology team, our instructional team, our community team and our principals … we have great leaders, and in the midst of a crisis, you don’t stop to think about how to feel. You are just moving from day to day trying to ensure you are taking care of children and staff. I felt we’ve been in crisis mode since March 14. We haven’t had time to think about our emotions, our feelings. If we did, we’d break down. From ending the school year, to working with children to ensure that they could have a graduation, right into graduation and right into summer school, and here we are getting ready to open — it doesn’t feel like we had an end or a beginning. It feels like it has been one continuous experience since March 14. It’s a strange feeling for educators who are used to natural breaks in their schedule.
Q: How might you normally spend a summer?
Answer: Primarily it would be closing out the year, shaking hands, sending seniors off, spending a lot of time with the (school) board and strategic team and leadership team, looking at goals, reviewing data and a lot of professional learning. I’m proud to say we’ve continued with professional learning. So typically, you’re ending one year and looking at another. And there would be time for reflecting.
Q: Several states, including and Indiana and Georgia, have already opened for in-person learning. How closely are you watching the school districts there?
Answer: We are all paying attention to the fact that some have opened successfully and have been able to socially distance, use masking and been able to maintain that for more than a week. We are also very aware of those that have opened and had to close within the first few days. Every superintendent I know, I can say this honestly, is watching carefully the steps that other districts are taking.
Q: In this summer of heightened awareness of racial inequities, what is the role of the school system?
Answer: We can facilitate the conversation that needs to occur around social unrest. Hiding from the conversation, pretending that it will go away is not a good posture for anyone. We’re working with a team to open up opportunities for employees and students to have conversation around experiences they’ve had and include understanding of how others feel. We assume that at this day and time people appreciate diversity. We also know there are a lot of question marks in the minds of employees and students on how we can support them. When you have structured conversations that are intentional, we can improve the culture. It’s our intent to open school and find the right time in school to have those conversations.
Q: Some communities have seen learning pods develop, where students cluster together to get additional tutoring for a fee. That may leave behind students from low-income families. How will some of these inequities be addressed?
Answer: There have always been parents with means who can provide support and tutors to close the (learning) gap, and I’m supportive of that. I think with parents, education is important and again, it’s our job to balance that. We will implement the concept of Cares Teams, so that when children are falling behind academically or with technology usage, we will have a Cares Team at every single school helping children work through challenges. The teams will play a critical part offering a similar type of support for children who do not have the means.
We’ll also have community-based teams who will go out to homes and help students and parents create learning environments. We are working throughout the community with faith-based organizations and municipalities to open libraries … to have seats available for children who are in need. While we know parents with means will continue to do what they’ve always done, we must acknowledge that so many of our children don’t have the support for a culture of learning outside the schoolhouse or don’t have internet access and will struggle in the virtual world.
We must leverage our district’s resources to make sure there is balance equity, and if we’re not successful, we’ll have a generation of children who will have those gaps.
Q: One of the cons of remote learning is isolation and how that might impact children. What will the district do to address that?
Answer: We’ll have activities built into the schedule this time. I think face-to-face learning will lift many students. We’ll continue clubs online, so while you’re not actually in the same space, we feel those social opportunities are going to lift children when they see classmates on a platform that they’ll all use. I’ve seen a couple of (athletic) practices and we’ve sent people to monitor some, and they’re really doing a great job. As much as we can, providing opportunities to engage with peers will be important.
