The latest High Point University Poll contains good news and sobering news for state Treasurer Dale Folwell.

The poll was released June 5.

First, the good: Folwell has the third-highest favorability rate — 33% approval to 28% disapprove — of the 11 elected state officials included in the poll of 1,302 respondents. The poll was taken May 12-20.

Folwell, who is running for the 2024 Republican nomination for governor, was only topped by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper (49% approve, 35% disapprove) and state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler (37% to 24%).

Cooper is term-limited after winning two governor's campaigns.

The not-so-good: 38% of respondents were either unsure of their opinion and not familiar with Folwell.

The 38% was the fourth highest among the 11 officials.

Meanwhile, Folwell's primary opponent GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was at 34% approve, 33% disapprove and 33% unsure/not familiar.

Josh Stein, the state's attorney general and 2024 Democratic governor candidate, was at 35% approve, 31% disapprove and 34% unsure/not familiar.

“That’s one of the things I guess about a gubernatorial campaign, or a U.S. Senate campaign or a presidential campaign, is that there will be a lot of money, a lot of actions trying to raise the profile,” Martin Kifer, chair and associate professor of political science and director of HPU, told Wilmington TV station CBS17.

Respondents also were asked for what they thought the most pressing issues would be for the 2024 governor's race.

More than two-thirds said these issues were very important for the next governor to handle: school safety (75%); inflation (71%); education (71%); and health care (68%).

Fewer than half of North Carolinians say these issues are among the most important for the next governor to deal with: transportation infrastructure (46%); climate change (44%); and rural development (37%).

GOP Convention spillovers

Former President Donald Trump has made a verbal endorsement of Robinson, with The Associated Press quoting him as saying "You can count on it, Mark.” He referred to Robinson as “one of the great stars of the party, one of the great stars in politics."

Trump spoke Saturday at the N.C. GOP Convention in one of his first appearance since facing a federal indictment of 37 felony counts for improperly storing in his Florida estate sensitive documents on nuclear capabilities, enlisting aides to help him hide records demanded by investigators, and showing off a Pentagon “plan of attack” and a classified map.

Trump made a similar key — and seemingly off-the-cuff — endorsement of then U.S. Rep. Budd in April 2022, giving Budd momentum in a crowded Republican primary for the U.S. Senate nomination. Budd was elected as the state's junior U.S. senator in November.

Folwell posted a tweet Saturday that "Pres. Trump doesn't know my track record for governing or explaining conservatism without offending people. I never asked for or intended to receive his endorsement.

"I plan to do as I've done in the past two elections — receive more votes in NC than any presidential candidate."

Walker campaign spokesman Jonathan Bridges told AP that Walker, “fully anticipated” Trump’s expression of support for Robinson but expects he might not want to follow through with a formal endorsement once he learns more about the lieutenant governor.

Stein campaign spokesperson Kate Frauenfelder said she expects Trump's endorsement of Robinson will “spur even more chaos in the already messy Republican primary.”

On Saturday, at least two-thirds of N.C. GOP delegates voted to censure Tillis, the state’s senior U.S. senator, for backing LGBTQ+ rights, immigration and gun violence policies.

AP has reported that Tillis has gained influence in Congress for his willingness to work across the aisle, his record of supporting some key policies has raised concerns among some state Republicans that the senator has strayed from conservative values.

Meanwhile, the poll found a 41% disapprove, 35% approve of Tillis, and a 39% disapprove, 37% approve of Budd.

Other governor polls

Folwell faces an uphill climb in his bid, according to two other early polls, including one done by high-profile conservative groups.

But some political analysts have said that Robinson’s frontrunner status for the GOP nomination, with his embrace of polarizing rhetoric, carries significant risk to the party as a whole in the November 2024 general election.

The latest statewide poll from Cygnal, conducted May 21-23 and sponsored by conservative think tank John Locke Foundation, evaluated Stein versus each of the three declared GOP governor candidates that includes former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker.

Like Folwell, Walker also has Winston-Salem ties. He’s graduate of Piedmont Bible College, now Carolina University and was ordained at Calvary Baptist Church.

Robinson leads Stein by a 42% to 41% margin, while Stein leads Walker 39% to 37% and Folwell 39% to 34%.

The latest statewide poll from SurveyUSA, released last week and sponsored by conservative groups Civitas and John Locke Foundation, found Robinson with support from 43% of 707 likely Republican primary votes. That included 51% from potential Triad primary voters.

Meanwhile, Folwell was fourth at 4% overall and 7% in the Triad. He's behind Walker and Troxler — who has not declared for the governor's race — at 9% and 8% in support, respectively.

About 37% of potential statewide primary voters were undecided.

Left-leaning Carolina Forward’s poll of potential voters on May 5-8 only featured Robinson vs. Stein, which had Robinson ahead 46% to 43%.

Other factors

Robinson is the first Black person to be elected as lieutenant governor in the state, but his stances have garnered him little support among Black voters in the state, who tend to lean Democratic.

In North Carolina, the lieutenant governor has a limited role, mostly presiding at times over state Senate floor sessions.

Folwell has cited his four terms in the N.C. House, as deputy Commerce Department secretary and two terms as state treasurer as his credentials for being governor.

“The root word of governor is to govern, and I am uniquely qualified to be the CEO of the largest business in North Carolina,” Folwell said.

In response to the two polls, Folwell said they "reflect one public servant who actually shows up and does their job with character, competency and common sense versus one who shirks his duties that voters pay him to do.

"It's walk versus talk, and taxpayers are sick of it."

Tom Campbell with NC Spin predicted in an April blog that North Carolina Republicans will have a “Come to Jesus” moment about Robinson’s candidacy and ultimately support Folwell.

“I think the treasurer is convinced, as I have often stated, that if Mark Robinson wins the Republican gubernatorial nomination it will ensure that North Carolina elects another Democrat as governor, regardless of who that person might be,” Campbell said.

“There’s no question the outcome will be a defining moment for the GOP in North Carolina. Many of the Holshouser-Martin-Broyhill Republicans have either left the party or are have been hibernating since 2017.

“This gubernatorial primary will draw a line in the sand, forcing those in the party to choose sides.”

National profile

Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, considers the North Carolina governor’s race as the most intriguing for the 2024 cycle and a current toss-up in his Crystal Ball projections.

Sabato said the biggest factor in the governor’s race is North Carolinians’ recent preference for a Democrat in the seat.

“By 2024, (Republicans) will have held the executive mansion for just four of the last 32 years,” Sabato said.

Sabato said Stein’s success in winning two attorney general races “may be similar to another Democratic Josh who was just elevated from attorney general to governor — Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro.”

“Like Stein, Shapiro compiled a winning electoral record in his own right, but was helped by a controversial opponent.

“In North Carolina, Republicans also seem likely to produce such a candidate.”

Sabato said that despite “a trail of problematic comments, Robinson has established a strong rapport with Republican primary voters — a December poll from the Differentiators (a GOP firm) found him polling at 60% in a hypothetical primary scenario.”

Sabato said Folwell, as well as a faint appeal for Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis to run for the GOP nomination, “would be ‘safer’ choices than Robinson.”

“But, may also be harder sells to a GOP primary electorate.”

“At this point, Stein against Robinson clearly seems the likeliest general election scenario — tellingly, in his announcement video, Stein singled out Robinson.”

Sabato warned that Robinson could become “the next Doug Mastriano,” the failed Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor backed by former President Donald Trump.

“Still, North Carolina is a tougher state for Democrats than Pennsylvania.

“Though Robinson was running for a lower-profile office in 2020, and likely got less scrutiny than he would have as a candidate for governor, some of his more divisive statements were already public,” Sabato said.