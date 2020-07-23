HPU Poll: Country headed in wrong direction, registered N.C. voters say

More than three-quarters of N.C. registered voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to the latest High Point University Poll.
The HPU Poll is based on responses from 422 registered voters who were surveyed via phone on June 15–July 2 and July 5–17. The margin of error is 6.2 percentage points.
